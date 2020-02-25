WATERTOWN — Robert A. Zimmer, 18, 1005 Harrison St., Watertown, was arrested Monday after he allegedly picked up a wooden stake and raised it with intent to use it on Marco Backus.
Mr. Zimmer was arrested at 100 Paddock St. at around 8:30 p.m. He was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The offense is alleged to have occurred at 500 Washington St., where Mr. Zimmer threatened Mr. Backus with the wooden stake while following him down the road and issuing verbal threats.
Mr. Zimmer was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court March 14.
James Washington Jr., 55, 19325 U.S. Route 11, Watertown, allegedly stole beer and meat from the Tops Store at 1330 Washington St. in January.
Mr. Washington was arrested Monday and charged with petit larceny. He was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court March 13.
Colin S. Davis, 24, 406 Stone St., Watertown, allegedly damaged nearly $600 worth of items at a residence on Mill Street Monday evening.
Mr. Davis is alleged to have damaged a 50-inch TV, a 19-inch TV, a desk and a fairy with chimes, all belonging to Marta Miller. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Mr. Davis was transported to jail, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing on Tuesday.
