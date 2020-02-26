WATERTOWN — Bobby L. Searchfield, 34, 222 Flower Ave E., Watertown, was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly stole an iPhone.
Mr. Searchfield was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after he was found in possession of Britnee Landerman’s iPhone 10.
He was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court March 16.
Donald S. Delaney, 42, 232 W. Main St., Watertown, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly allowed a 1-year-old child to live in “unsanitary, deplorable conditions,” a police report said.
Mr. Delaney was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court March 16.
Yanina M. Elliott, 26, 232 W. Main St., Watertown, was charged Tuesday with reporting a false incident, coming after she told dispatchers her boyfriend, Donald Delaney, punched her in the jaw when that incident did not occur, according to a police report.
Ms. Elliott was charged with third-degree false reporting an incident. She was transported to jail, processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court March 16.
