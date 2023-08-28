ALEXANDRIA — Jerry A. Shaw, 58, of Olney Road in the town of Alexandria, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The sheriff’s office alleges that Shaw displayed a rifle which he discharged rounds from across the driveway of his neighbor while yelling threats about making the neighbor’s wife a widow.
