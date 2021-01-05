WATERTOWN — Kevin C. Walcott, 28, of 914 State St., was charged by city police Monday with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt after he allegedly violated a protection order, then ran from the arresting officers.
At about 2:18 p.m. at 172 Academy St., Mr. Walcott allegedly went to the apartment of the protected party. He also allegedly pulled his arms away from officers and then ran from the police.
He was ultimately arrested and held pending an arraignment hearing.
