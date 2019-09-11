WATERTOWN — Kweku S. Asante, 23, of 1815 Olmsted Drive, Apt. 201-B, Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and trespass.
Police said he violated terms of a refrain-from order of protection by allegedly entering the home of Kelicia A. Asante, 23, and threatening harm to her during a domestic incident.
He was held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
