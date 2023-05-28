WATERTOWN — The city will be offering a Police Officer Civil Service exam on Sept. 9. The exam will be open to all qualified applicants who have a high school diploma or GED.
All candidates must be 19 years old on or before the date of the exam to be eligible.
During a recent Watertown City Council meeting, Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue said there were 12 open positions. He said he was optimistic that they will be filled by this time next year.
Applications must be received by Aug. 6, and anyone with further questions can reach out to Angela Robbins at the Civil Service Office at 315-785-7733.
