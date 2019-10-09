WATERTOWN — City police have found and contacted the man who may have been carrying a firearm on Knickerbocker Elementary School property while picking up a student before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said he could not identify the man or disclose whether he possessed a firearm because the incident remains under investigation. Whether the man receives any charges depends on the results of the investigation, Lt. Donoghue said.
“It doesn’t appear he had any criminal intent or ill intent, but it is still under investigation,” he said.
A bystander had reported seeing what appeared to be a concealed pistol on the man upon his exiting the car for a short time. The man did not enter the school when he picked up the student, believed to be a relative, at or after dismissal. No incidents occurred.
