WATERTOWN — Jeffrey T. Cronk Jr., 31, Watertown, was charged Thursday by state police with first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and official misconduct.
Troopers say an investigation by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations found that Mr. Cronk falsified logbook entries stating that he had completed rounds to check on incarcerated individuals while working as a corrections officer at Adirondack Correctional Facility in Essex County when he was actually sleeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.