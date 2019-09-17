WATERTOWN — The 500 block of Clay Street in the city was blocked off and evacuated Tuesday evening when what police are calling a suspicious item that might be an explosive was found on the street.
A resident found the item between two houses and notified police. City police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m., blocked off the area and evacuated homes on both sides of the street.
The U.S. Army’s 760th Explosive Ordnance Disposal team at Fort Drum was called to the scene, police said.
