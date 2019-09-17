WATERTOWN — The 500 block of Clay Street in the city was blocked off and evacuated for nearly three hours Tuesday evening after an unexploded military shell was found on the street.
A resident found the item between two houses and notified police. City police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m., blocked off the area and evacuated homes on both sides of the street.
Called to the scene, three members of the U.S. Army’s 760th Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Drum determined the World War II 75 mm artillery shell was safe.
Team members spent much of the time walking back and forth from their black pickup loaded with bomb disposal equipment down a few houses to where the shell was found.
“We deemed it safe, so I’m going down and grab it and bring it back here,” a member of the team told Watertown police. “Then we’ll get our equipment and you can open up the road.”
He carried the foot-long shell carefully in both hands and then secured it in the back of the truck.
A handful of people who live in an apartment building at the corner of Clay and Keyes Avenue sat on a curb waiting for the outcome.
One of the tenants said he was watching a John Wayne western when police knocked on his door and told him he had to get out.
Afterward, he said, “at least it didn’t explode.”
The Watertown Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance also responded to the scene.
