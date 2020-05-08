WATERTOWN — Tyler E. Dawkins, 27, who police say is homeless, allegedly broke into the basement of her sister’s house on Gotham Street on Thursday, stealing $80 in cash and her sister’s driver’s license.
At around 12:50 p.m., Ms. Dawkins allegedly entered the home of Kianna Diggs at 724 Gotham St. by breaking her basement window, a report said. Ms. Dawkins is alleged to have then taken the money and driver’s license out of her sister’s wallet.
Police later found and arrested Ms. Dawkins around 30 minutes later on Myrtle Avenue. She was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Ms. Dawkins was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.