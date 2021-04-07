WATERTOWN — A Fort Drum soldier has been charged with several counts of attempted robbery and attempted grand larceny after he allegedly tried to steal money from another person while possessing what appeared to be a handgun.
Naseem D. Williams, 21, 20368 Bagram Road, Apt. 234, was charged by city police Tuesday with three counts of second-degree attempted robbery, one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
On March 11, members of the city police uniform Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division investigated a robbery along Maywood Terrace in the city. Investigators determined that Mr. Williams was allegedly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun while he attempted to steal money from another person.
The soldier also allegedly threw the person to the ground.
Mr. Williams was arraigned in City Court and then released and turned over to the Fort Drum Provost Marshal Office.
