RUTLAND — State police have released the name of the man who was injured in Tuesday’s tractor-trailer rollover crash on Odell Road in the town of Rutland.
A 2005 Volvo Tractor was being operated by James A. Frizzell, 70, Carthage, and he was towing a tandem axle tanker-trailer containing liquid manure southbound on Odell Road when he failed to maintain his lane, exited the roadway and overturned down an embankment, according to troopers. He then struck a tree and a utility pole.
