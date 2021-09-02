WATERTOWN — State police have identified the Fort Dum soldier who died in a rollover crash on and on-ramp Wednesday in the town of Pamelia.
Brandon L. Needy, 29, Fort Drum, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 781.
According to state police, Mr. Needy was traveling eastbound on I-781 in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck when he failed to negotiate a curve and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to flip and land upside down.
State police were assisted at the scene by Pamelia Fire Department, North Pole Fire Department and Evans Mills Ambulance.
