WATERTOWN — City police have tracked down the owners of 13 shotguns and rifles found in a SUV stolen over the weekend from Gouverneur.
On Sunday, city police arrested Nicholas A. Patchen, 27, LaFargeville, after a bystander at a local convenience store heard him brag that he stole the 2006 Kia Sportage and that he had a sawed-off shotgun inside the vehicle.
In a news release on Thursday, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said city police identified the owners of the 13 long guns.
Mr. Patchen, of 17582 Ridge Road, faces charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon.
He was apprehended after a short foot chase.
Police identified the stolen Kia Sportage and shotgun from items reported stolen from Gouverneur. Police said the long gun, a .243-caliber Remington Model 700, was among 12 other firearms in the car.
Mr. Patchen remains in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail.
