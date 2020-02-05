WATERTOWN — Police have identified and ruled the cause of death of a man whose body was found on Franklin Street on Monday morning.
The man is identified as Mark J. Wearne, 37, Watertown. Mr. Wearne’s body was found on a rear sidewalk outside where he was living at the time, 359 Franklin St.
An autopsy was performed Tuesday by Jefferson County Medical Examiner Dr. Samuel Livingstone. He ruled the immediate cause of death was a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma when Mr. Wearne fell from a flight of stairs.
