WATERTOWN — State police have issued an update on a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening on County Route 31 near the Seaway Plaza in the town of Pamelia.
Police say that the initial investigation determined Christopher J. Long, 27, of Fort Drum, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette and traveling north when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Mr. Long and a passenger, who was identified as 18-year-old Donald Steele, of Watertown, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Northpole Fire Department.
Mr. Long was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is in critical condition. Mr. Steele was taken to Upstate and is stable.
Troopers say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
State police were assisted by firefighters from Northpole, Calcium and the city of Watertown, LifeNet and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.
The investigation is continuing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.