Two people were injured in a car crash Monday night on County Route 31 in the town of Pamelia. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — State police have issued an update on a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening on County Route 31 near the Seaway Plaza in the town of Pamelia.

Police say that the initial investigation determined Christopher J. Long, 27, of Fort Drum, was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette and traveling north when he failed to negotiate a turn, exited the roadway and struck a tree.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.