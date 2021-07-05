CLAYTON — State police have identified four teenagers involved in a jet ski accident off Grindstone Island on Saturday.
According to state police, 15-year-old Trevor Dziedzic of Barneveld, Oneida County, was operating a Yamaha Waverunner with 14-year-old Christopher Sirano of Rome, Oneida County, riding as a passenger, when he crashed into another, idle 1995 Yamaha Waverunner.
That idle jet ski was operated by 17-year old Ethan Laurin from Cicero, Onondaga County, with 14-year-old Kara Schloicka of Kiamesha Lake, Sullivan County, riding as passenger.
According to witness reports to police, Trevor was heading in the direction of Ethan’s jet ski, and as he got closer attempted a maneuver to avoid a collision, which was unsuccessful. The jet skis collided, and both Ethan and Christopher were thrown from their respective jet skis into the water.
Bystanders got all injured parties onto a boat and took them to shore.
Trevor was airlifted by U.S. Army Medivac to Upstate University Hospital for internal injuries.
Kara and Ethan were taken to River Hospital by Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service for non-life threatening injuries. Christopher was uninjured.
Troopers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
