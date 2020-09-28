WATERTOWN — City police have identified a woman hit and killed by a bus Friday on State Street as 35-year-old Stephanie A. Jenkins.
Police were called to the Adirondack Trailways Bus station, 540 State St., for a report of a pedestrian being involved in a collision with a bus. Ms. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said in a statement Monday that an autopsy conducted Saturday by Jefferson County medical examiner Dr. Samuel Livingstone revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.
The investigation into the accident concluded that Ms. Jenkins had left her Olive Street residence to travel by bus out of the area. She was behind the bus station when the bus stopped on the street to wait for traffic to turn into the driveway. Ms. Jenkins walked from behind the building but when the bus started to move, she ran toward the rear passenger side of the bus, according to Detective Lt. Donoghue. She was knocked down and the bus ran over her.
