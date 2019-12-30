WATERTOWN — City police have identified the woman in a motorized wheelchair who died after she was struck by a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon on Washington Street.
Police have confirmed that Mary Ann Denardo, 59, died from her injuries after Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported her to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. Guilfoyle, city fire fighters and nearby citizens provided first aid at the scene of the incident near the Downtown YMCA.
No citations have been issued at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to call city police at 315-782-2233.
