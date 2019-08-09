CLAYTON — Village and state police are investigating two burglaries committed Thursday and two car thefts committed within the past seven to 10 days in the village and town.
Village Police Chief Kevin J. Patenaude said officers have at least one possible suspect, a man “from the area,” who they believe broke into homes on State Street and Route 12E, the latter of which resulted in him fleeing after the homeowner confronted him.
Another incident occurred at a home on Dulles Lane where the home owner saw someone suspicious, questioned him and the person fled.
Two cars, one located in the village and another located in the town, were also stolen and recovered in the towns of Brownville and Cape Vincent, Mr. Patenaude said. The cars exhibited no damage, although both were out of gas. Mr. Patenaude said he believes the car thefts may be connected to the same individual who burglarized the homes.
“We’re continuing to investigate. We have a lot of leads,” Mr. Patenaude said. “We should be able to bring this whole thing to resolution relatively quickly.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact village police, who can be reached at 315-686-5592, or state police. Mr. Patenaude said incidents like the string of burglaries and vehicle thefts are rare in Clayton.
“We don’t believe the public is in any danger at this point,” Mr. Patenaude said.
