WATERTOWN — City police are investigating reports of an individual who possibly had a gun on Knickerbocker Elementary School property while picking up a student before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Superintendent Patricia LaBarr said a bystander reported seeing what appeared to be a concealed pistol on the individual, an older man, upon his exiting the car for a short time. The man did not enter the school when he picked up the student, believed to be a relative in some way, at or after dismissal. No incidents occurred and Ms. LaBarr said the man expressed no threats or malice before leaving the premises.
Firearms are prohibited on school property for everyone save law enforcement under the Gun-Free Schools Act, regulations the Watertown City School district’s own policy echoes, Ms. LaBarr said.
“If anybody brings a gun onto school property, that’s a very serious matter,” she said. “In this day and age, we all take the safety of our children to our highest degree.”
Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Mrs. LaBarr contacted parents of Knickerbocker students at about 5:15 p.m., leaving a phone message explaining the incident. In her message, Mrs. LaBarr said she applauds the bystander reporting the situation.
