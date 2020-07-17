Police were investigating possible shots fired on Route 37 near Watertown at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
A Jefferson County dispatcher confirmed that police were responding to a call of shots fired but had no other details.
The call was described as shots fired with a possible injury and the suspect was still at large, according to a dispatcher heard on the police scanner.
No other details were available early Friday.
The Times will provide more information as it becomes available.
