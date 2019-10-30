WATERTOWN — City police are looking for witnesses who saw an accident in which a pickup truck hit a utility pole in the 900 block of Water Street early on Wednesday morning.
Patrol officers responded to the accident that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when the force from the 2001 Ford Ranger hitting the utility pole caused it to be severed and power lines to dangle.
The unidentified 39-year-old female operator was still inside the truck when the police arrived. After she was freed, she was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.
During the investigation, it was necessary to close Water
and Marble Street. Police continue to investigate the crash.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact city police at (315)782-2233 and leave a message for officer Matthew Gooshaw, who is investigating the accident.
