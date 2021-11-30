Police investigating after West Carthage infant burned
- WEST CARTHAGE — Law enforcement is investigating an incident in the village that led to an infant child sustaining severe burns. According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials, police began investigating the incident on Potter Street Saturday night, but released no other details. Sheriff’s office officials said the baby was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigating after West Carthage infant burned
