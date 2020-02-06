WATERTOWN — City police are conducting a criminal investigation into the cause of a gas leak on Wednesday night on South Massey Street that resulted in the evacuation of six homes.
City Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said police are looking at a connection between the gas leak and a domestic incident at 150 S. Massey St.
“That’s what we’re investigating,” he said.
Firefighters responded to the call of a gas leak at about 5:15 p.m., shortly after police responded to the home for a domestic incident that occurred there.
Six homes were evacuated, the road was closed and a person was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Det. Donoghue said.
No one has been arrested, but the investigation is continuing, he said.
The people involved in the domestic incident know each other but Det. Donoghue would not describe their relationship.
He also would not identify the people involved, declining to comment further.
City police transported the individual to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. At the same time, nearby residents were evacuated from their South Massey and Stone Street homes.
City Department of Public Works employees set up barricades blocking the 100 and 200 blocks of South Massey Street and 300 to 400 block of Stone Street.
National Grid workers shut off the gas at 6:38 p.m., allowing firefighters to further survey the properties.
Earlier on Thursday, City Fire Chief Dale C. Herman said enough gas and an ignition could have caused an explosion, prompting the evacuation and blockade.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the gas leak was repaired.
