WATERTOWN — City police are investigating the theft of an electric bicycle from Coffeen Heights Apartments.
On Sunday morning, a person was seen riding a mountain bicycle from the complex’s parking lot and, minutes later, a person wearing similar clothes was seen returning back to the complex on foot.
The person then left on a stolen 4EASION 20” electric bicycle, which has a black and orange frame with orange-colored rims.
The bike was last seen being ridden on Coffeen Street, going toward the area of Bellew Avenue. There was no battery attached to the bicycle at the time that it was stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the bicycle is asked to call the Watertown City Police Department at 315-782-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.