WATERTOWN — City police are investigating an attack of a woman that happened in Thompson Park on Friday night, just before the park closed.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the attack occurred on an unspecified trail while the woman was walking in the park at dusk.
Police are not identifying the woman or providing many details about what happened.
However, they are considering the attack as an isolated incident. Lt. Donoghue said he believes that the park is safe, although there have been other reported attacks there over the years.
The attack was reported to police on Monday afternoon, he said. The woman was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and later released.
Police are looking for a jogger who found the woman’s phone after it had been lost during the attack. They are asking the jogger to contact investigators so they can interview the person.
Lt. Donoghue would not say how many people were involved in the incident.
The woman’s father, Ivan French, spoke at Monday night’s City Council meeting, calling it a rape.
“During the hours of the park that was open — knocked out cold and raped — something is going to be done,” he said.
He fears other attacks have gone unreported in the park. He told council members that security cameras should be installed at each of the park’s entrances. He’s also calling for more patrols in the park.
“I’m talking for her because she can’t talk for herself,” he said.
The woman was walking near some steps when she was hit in the head from behind and became unconscious, the father said.
He’s been trying to console his daughter since it happened.
“She’s still rolled up in a ball,” he said. “It’s hit too close to home. You tell people it’s not going to happen to you.”
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. told the father that “it was disconcerting.” He’s meeting with the father this afternoon.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 315-782-2233.
