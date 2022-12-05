State police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a male who allegedly stole $1,200 worth of tools from Running’s in Watertown. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly stole multiple DeWalt tools from Running’s in Watertown at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022.

According to police, the tools that the individual stole cost $1,200.

