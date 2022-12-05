WATERTOWN — State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly stole multiple DeWalt tools from Running’s in Watertown at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022.
According to police, the tools that the individual stole cost $1,200.
Police say that he was last seen wearing a black puffball-style jacket, gray winter cap, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Those with any information regarding the individual in the photo are asked to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.