WATERTOWN — Randy K. Wilmet, 43, Buffalo, was arrested Tuesday on Creekwood Drive after he allegedly caused physical injury to a woman which resulted in her seeking medical treatment.
At around 1:36 p.m., at 110 Creekwood Dr., Mr. Wilmet is alleged to have grabbed the woman’s wrist and hand, twisting it and causing substantial pain. He then allegedly prevented the woman from requesting medical assistance as she tried to dial 911, by knocking her cellphone out of her hand.
Mr. Wilmet was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Wilmet was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing that was scheduled Tuesday.
