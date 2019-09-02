WATERTOWN — Scoth S. Ednave, 32, of 1219 Faichney Drive, Apt. 3, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said he pushed, slapped and kicked a woman while he was holding their 3-month-old baby during a domestic incident at their home.
He was released to military custody and issued an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court on Sept. 18.
