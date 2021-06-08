CARTHAGE — A family was unaware their attic was on fire until police officers came to get them out Tuesday morning, the fire chief said.
At around 2:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to 319 S. Mechanic St. in the village for an attic fire. Chief Brian Draper said flames were showing from the attic window when they arrived. Two adults and two children were inside at the time, and he said police were able to get them out safely. Several animals, including dogs, a snake and a turtle, got out safely as well.
Firefighters contained the flames to the attic and put it out quickly enough so that there was minor damage, Mr. Draper said. It appears the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. He suspects it was due to power strips.
“People have to be careful of using multiple power strips,” he said.
