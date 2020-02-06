WATERTOWN — Taylor J. Ballou, 29, 30226 State Route 971V, Black River, was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly providing an officer with a false name and birthday because he had an active warrant.
Police arrested Mr. Ballou at around 9 p.m. on Haley Street in Watertown, charging him with one count of false personation.
Ms. Ballou was transported to jail and then issued a ticket to appear in city court.
Bradley J. Streeter, 28, 116 S. Meadow St., Watertown, was arrested Wednesday night after a domestic incident in August 2019 in which he allegedly damaged two residences.
On Aug. 15, Mr. Streeter is alleged to have damaged several items belonging to his mother, Lisa R. Harvey, including the windshield of her car. He damaged the windshield by throwing an object at it from a second-story window, according to a police report. The cost to replace the windshield is $458.24. Police also allege Mr. Streeter damaged a residence on South Meadow Street owned by Tracy L. Kellar, including windows, doors and drywall, costing $626.54.
Mr. Streeter was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday in city court. He will have another arraignment hearing in county court after police executed a bench warrant as well.
