EVANS MILLS — A LaFargeville man allegedly led state troopers on a high-speed pursuit Friday that ended with the man crashing his vehicle into a concrete barrier.
Anthony M. Gallo, 41, is charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Troopers said they responded at 1:45 p.m. Friday to a larceny/burglary complaint at the Walmart store on Route 11 in the town LeRay. When troopers arrived, they located the suspect vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, and attempted to stop it. The driver, later identified as Mr. Gallo, allegedly refused to comply and a traffic pursuit began.
Police said the pursuit was called off when Mr. Gallo’s vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph. Shortly after, the vehicle was located off the road on Route 342, where it had crashed through two signs and into a concrete barrier.
Mr. Gallo was taken by Evans Mills Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of shoulder pain.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building to await arraignment in Central Arraignment Part court and was ordered held at the PSB without bail.
He is scheduled to appear at the LeRay Town Court on Wednesday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.