CARTHAGE — In keeping with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, local village police forces have developed police reform policies.
In June, Gov. Cuomo signed an executive order requiring local governments to create and adopt a police reform plan by April 1, which must be submitted to the state. Municipalities that do not comply with the mandate risk losing state funding. The order came about in response to the May 25 killing of 46-year-old Black man George P. Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Plans must be developed in collaboration with the public through an “open process on policing strategies and tools” and receive public comment before being presented to local municipal bodies for approval.
Plans must address the law enforcement agency’s use of force, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness and de-escalation training, restorative justice practices, community outreach, a transparent citizen complaint procedure and other issues specific to each community.
The governor’s order states that recommendations should be in the interest of “promotion of improved police agency and community relationships based on trust, fairness, accountability, and transparency” and to “reduce any racial disparities in policing.”
Police Chief Steven Wood of the Black River/Evans Mill Police Department said his department’s policy and procedure manual is updated or reviewed at least on an annual basis.
“Many of our policies are from New York state already and in place,” the chief said.
He noted policies from the Department of Criminal Justice Services already in place for the village’s police department include use of force, hate crime, duty to intercede, body cam, employment, transport of prisoners, patrol vehicle operation, arrest procedures, searches, interviews, domestic violence and pursuit driving.
Added to the village’s reform plan were policies covering crowd control, citizen and internal complaints and de-escalation.
“De-escalation, implicit bias and racial profiling have been a part of the police department training in the past but are now a dedicated policy,” Chief Wood said.
He noted the other policies are taught in the basic academy and as part of the yearly in-service that the department’s officers attend with the Watertown Police Department which involves a minimum of 24-hour in-service training.
He said they also added mental health and hygiene training as yearly topics and added a complaint policy.
Chief Wood, who has been on the force since 2009, said since that time, there have been no complaints of force “noted or investigated.”
“BREMPD continues to be proactive in all aspects of law enforcement from our community policing policies to departmental training to active patrol in our communities,” Chief Wood said.
In keeping with the state directive, a survey was distributed to community members and a public hearing was held. There were 72 responses to the survey with a majority answering positively to questions concerning the law enforcement agency’s relationship with the community, effectiveness of policing community and personal safety. Most of those participating in the survey — 38 — felt the greatest problem in the village of Black River and Evans Mills was traffic issues or residential speeding.
“There has been a big push for cameras,” the chief said, noting his department has been at the forefront of utilizing body cams which have been in use since 2017.
The Black River/Evans Mill Police Department consists of only one officer at this time due to budgetary concerns. The department covers both villages along with the State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff in the adjoining towns — LeRay, Rutland, Pamelia, Philadelphia and Theresa.
The policy is expected to be approved during the March meeting of the village Board of Trustees.
The village of Carthage Chief of Police Reginald Huber said the department also had most of the points of concern in place.
“We had a use of force policy in place but updated it for current concern,” he said. “We specified choke hold and pressure on the back. All my officers know not to do these things but we put it into the policy.”
He said he recalls a use of force complaint in 2014 which involved the use of pepper spray but none since.
“I hold officers accountable for their actions,” he said. “Any use of force is documented and I take action if there is wrongdoing. I take it up with the officer and if I have to, I go to the board.”
The department’s updated policy also addresses use of electroshock weapons, duty to intercede, documentation of medical services for prisoners and dealing with excited delirium.
Chief Huber said the department already utilizes body cams and dash board cameras.
“The cameras are not only for the officers’ protection but they make civilians act better too,” the chief said.
He said mandatory annual training for bias, de-escalation, sexual harassment, use of force and racial profiling has been added to the department’s policy.
There were 24 responses to the Carthage police reform survey which reflected that the biggest problem in the village was drug abuse.
The public hearing on police reform was held Feb. 16, after which the board adopted the policy.
“The study and plan were a good thing,” village President G. Wayne McIlroy said. “I don’t know whether it affects us as a small community as it does in a big city. I don’t feel we have a great problem when it comes to the police department.”
The village has a force of six officers, four full-time and two part-time, covering the village and providing back-up for the West Carthage Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police.
Likewise, the village of West Carthage has updated its police policies.
“I think Dave did a great job reviewing and updating policies of which some were probably 30 years old,” West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto said of the police reform policy spearheaded by David Pustizzi, officer in charge of the village police force. “Most policies were in place but updating them was good.”
Covering the village of West Carthage are seven part-time officers.
The village held a virtual public hearing Feb. 25, during which a couple of village residents commented. Mayor Burto said public comment would be accepted until the March 8 meeting, at which time the board will vote on whether to adopt the policy.
