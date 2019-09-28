WATERTOWN — City police have released additional details about the vehicle crash that caused 390 National Grid customers to lose power Thursday morning.
Detective Joseph A. Giaquinto said two vehicles were involved as opposed to one, with one moving vehicle colliding with a parked vehicle at 3:05 a.m. at the intersection of Haley Street and Myrtle Avenue. One of the two vehicles struck a utility pole, causing the outage that lasted several hours.
A fire ignited, but Mr. Giaquinto said it was quickly extinguished. There were no reported injuries.
“At the moment, nobody has been charged, but again, it is still under investigation,” Mr. Giaquinto said.
