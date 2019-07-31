WATERTOWN — City police responded to what is called a “swatting incident” in the 200 block of West Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The report of a man with a gun was not true and police determined it was a hoax.
“Swatting” is defined as a report of a serious law enforcement threat that proves to be false. Police confirmed that no serious threat existed on Wednesday.
They plan to release more information about what happened in a news release on Thursday.
