WATERTOWN — City police have started an investigation after ammunition was found inside Watertown High School on Tuesday.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. with Watertown city police said the department was called to the school Tuesday evening after ammunition was found in a boy’s bathroom. He said there doesn’t appear to be any reason for the public to be concerned.
To not compromise an ongoing investigation, Mr. Donoghue couldn’t comment further on the incident, such as where in the bathroom the ammunition was found, how much ammo or what kind. He did say there was no weapon found.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr issued a message to parents, guardians, students and staff Wednesday afternoon. In it, she said she was called to the school shortly after 5 p.m. to investigate an incident. City police then conducted a “complete and thorough investigation,” and the building was deemed safe after a sweep. At no time were students or staff put in danger, she said.
“There are rumors being posted on social media that rounds of ammunition were found in the locker room,” Mrs. LaBarr said in the message. “I can confirm that these rumors are false.”
Mrs. LaBarr could not be reached for further clarification. She went on to encourage parents to speak with their children about “appropriate social media use and communication with peers.”
“We also encourage information that may lead to the identification of individuals involved in questionable social media posting,” she said in the message, “and please report those directly to the Watertown city police so that together we can follow up appropriately for the safety of all.”
