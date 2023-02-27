Police: Woman crashed car, bit officer during DWI arrest

PIERREPONT MANOR — State police have arrested a Pierrepont Manor woman after they say she hit and bit a trooper and firefighters, and had a blood alcohol content of 0.19% on Sunday after a vehicle crash.

Crystal J. Woodworth, 45, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree menacing and four counts of second-degree harassment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.