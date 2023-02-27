PIERREPONT MANOR — State police have arrested a Pierrepont Manor woman after they say she hit and bit a trooper and firefighters, and had a blood alcohol content of 0.19% on Sunday after a vehicle crash.
Crystal J. Woodworth, 45, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree menacing and four counts of second-degree harassment.
State police in a news release said troopers responded to a property damage crash on Route 11 in Richland, and when they arrived they found a 2022 Jeep Compass on the side of the road in a ditch.
Police say the vehicle had struck a fire hydrant and a street sign, and when interviewing the driver, she appeared to be intoxicated.
Troopers then say they escorted Ms. Woodworth out of the vehicle, and as the trooper instructed the driver through field sobriety tests, she struck the trooper in the face and became combative.
Two firefighters from the Ringgold Fire Department assisted the trooper and Ms. Woodworth continued to fight, according to police. They say she struck both firefighters and bit the trooper in the left arm before being taken into custody.
She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part on March 13.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
