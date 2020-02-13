WATERTOWN — The city police department is reminding the public to look out for suspicious phone calls during tax season.
The department issued a press release Wednesday saying phone calls in which scammers portray themselves as agents of the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration usually increase during tax season.
Scammers have also posed as local law enforcement saying a person owes money to the government for back taxes, or they say they’re relatives who have been injured an need bail money.
The IRS and SSA will not demand immediate payment or require payment by cash, gift card, pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.
“Although the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration may contact a person, they do not threaten people with arrest nor do they suspend your Social Security number,” the release said. “If you receive a suspicious call you should hang up immediately.”
The department is telling the public not to attempt to get additional information if the call is suspicious, nor to give personal information.
City residents can report suspicious solicitations to the police department at 315-782-2233. Those who live outside Watertown should call their local police department. Reports can also be made with the SSA at oig.ssa.gov.
