WATERTOWN — Amber M. Come, 32, Watertown, suffered head injuries Monday after she was struck by a van while pushing her bike down Mill Street.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Ms. Come was struck by a van that was operated by Jedadiah D. Romeo, 39. It appears to police the two didn’t know each other.
She had been pushing her bike south on the east side of the street when the collision occurred. Ms. Come was found with injuries to her head and hands. She was treated at the scene before being taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
She stayed at the hospital overnight for observation, according to police.
A crash unit with city police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
