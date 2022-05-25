WATERTOWN — City police are looking for the public’s help in locating someone who may know details in a theft investigation.
In a press release Wednesday, city police shared a security camera image of the man walking into the Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street. They say he is believed to have knowledge of a larceny that occurred at the store earlier this month.
If anyone has any information about the man or the larceny reported, city police are asking that they call the department at (315) 782-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.