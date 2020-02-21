WATERTOWN — Mackey J. West, 53, 1708 Ohio St., Watertown, was arrested Friday after he allegedly attacked a woman while holding a six-inch kitchen knife.
Mr. West is alleged to have committed the offense Thursday night at a residence on Boyd Street. According to a police report, he disobeyed a valid stay-away order of protection when he menaced a woman with a knife and lunged at her and grabbed her by her jacket.
Mr. West was charged with second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal contempt.
He was later taken to jail at around 3 a.m., after having gone to the Boyd Street residence and pounded on the woman’s door while yelling at the protected party, which prompted a fifth charge of second-degree criminal contempt. He was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing Friday.
Christopher C. Welsh, 46, 419 Clay St., Watertown, was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly pushed a woman in her back, causing her to fall face-first into a kitchen sink.
Mr. Welsh was arrested at around 2:24 a.m. after an alleged domestic incident at his residence on Clay Street. After he allegedly pushed the woman, Mr. Welsh then prevented her from dialing 911 by grabbing her cellphone, according to a police report.
Mr. Welsh was charged second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing on Friday.
Shawn C. Fountain, 27, was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly struck a woman in the left eye with a closed fist.
Mr. Fountain is alleged to have committed the offense at a residence on State Street. After allegedly punching the woman — while she was holding a 1-year-old child — Mr. Fountain then took her cellphone out of her hand when she said she was going to call the police.
Mr. Fountain was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to jail where he was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.