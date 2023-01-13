WATERTOWN — The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force announced Friday that it charged Dejuan J. Butler, 32, of Watertown, with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The task force said in a news release that at about 6:30 a.m. members executed a search warrant at 114 Franklin St., Apt. 307, which has been the focus of an ongoing drug investigation and is Mr. Butler’s address.
It also said that when officers made entry, the residence was occupied by Mr. Butler and that he and the residence were secured without incident.
Detectives say they seized around 120 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, $2,230 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and packing materials that the task force claims is commonly used to package drugs for sale.
Mr. Butler was arraigned in Watertown City Court and ordered held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building based on his prior criminal history.
The task force was assisted by the city police’s Special Response Team, as well as its Identification and K-9 units, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Neighbors of Watertown.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges and arrests are pending.
