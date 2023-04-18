PAMELIA — A Watertown woman was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after police say she stabbed someone with a sword at 25718 Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.
Police charged Shannon E. Sweeney, 29, with second-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A news release from the sheriff’s office states that the investigation found the incident was a result of a verbal altercation between Ms. Sweeney and Hunter L. Typhair, 21.
The dispute then turned physical, which resulted in the sword injury.
Police said Mr. Typhair, Watertown, is being treated at Samaritan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ms. Sweeney was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building Tuesday night and released.
Glen Park First Responders and Evans Mills Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
