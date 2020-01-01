WATERTOWN — Robert E. Rivera, 29, Schenecetady, was charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. At around 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. Rivera was arrested after he allegedly struck the windshield of a woman’s Volkswagen Jetta on S. Massey Street during a domestic incident, causing it to shatter. He was processed and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court at 9 a.m.
Mackey J. West, 53, Watertown, was charged this week with second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree grand larceny. At around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, police allege Mr. West held a woman down and forcibly cut chunks of her hair with a pair of scissors during a domestic incident at a residence on Boyd Street. He then grabbed the woman’s cellphone from her hand while she was attempting to dial 911. Mr. West then left the residence with the cellphone, which resulted in the felony charge of grand larceny, according to a report. He was arraigned on Friday, Dec. 27.
Lauriar S. Collins, 22, Watertown was charged with disorderly conduct on New Year’s Eve. At around 12:22 a.m., Ms. Collins was arrested after she allegedly yelled at uniformed officers during an investigation on Clay Street. She was told repeatedly to quiet down, a report said. Ms. Collins was processed and released with a ticket to appear in city court Jan. 15.
Billy J. Simmons, 41, Watertown, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt on Monday, Dec. 30. At around 7:42 p.m., Mr. Simmons was arrested for violating a refrain from order signed by Judge Eugene Renzi when he allegedly harassed the protected party by pulling her while she attempted to get away during a domestic incident on Factory Street. Mr. Simmons was arraigned in city court Dec. 31.
