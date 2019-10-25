WATERTOWN — A man is alleged to have attempted to prevent a woman from being arrested early Friday by picking her up and carrying her away from the police outside a bar.
At around 2:15 a.m., city police arrested Deshawn M. Thomas, 28, of East Northport, and Natalie L. Chandler, 29, of Watervliet.
According to a police report, Ms. Chandler engaged in a physical altercation with an unknown man in front of a crowd outside Whistler’s Tavern. She was charged with disorderly conduct.
Mr. Thomas allegedly attempted to prevent Ms. Chandler from being arrested by picking her up and attempting to carry her away from a police officer. He also attempted to prevent his arrest by refusing to place his hands behind his back, saying “I am not under arrest” and attempting to prevent police from closing their vehicle doors after his arrest, the report said. Mr. Thomas was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
Mr. Thomas was released to Fort Drum Military Police with a ticket to appear in city court on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Ms. Chandler was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court on the same day as Mr. Thomas.
