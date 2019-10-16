WATERTOWN -- Joseph R. Kuhn, 38, of Watertown, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing metal knuckles and MDMA, or molly.
Mr. Kuhn was arrested at around 4 p.m. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
Police allege Mr. Kuhn possessed a white powder in a green container when he entered the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St. The powder tested positive for MDMA, or molly, a controlled substance. Mr. Kuhn was also in the possession of metal knuckles, according to a felony complaint.
Mr. Kuhn was processed and held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building as he awaits arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.
WATERTOWN -- Ryan J. Godlewski, 28, Copenhagen, was arrested Monday after police allege he attempted to steal nearly $1,600 worth of merchandise from Home Depot.
At around 7 p.m., Watertown police arrested Mr. Godlewski at Home Depot on College Heights Drive. He intentionally walked past the point of sale with merchandise totaling $1,598.40, according to the complaint. He allegedly made no attempt to pay for the merchandise.
Mr. Godlewski was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return before City Court on Oct. 29.
