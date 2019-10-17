WATERTOWN — Austin M. Gregory, 18, of Sackets Harbor, was arrested Monday on three charges related to driving while intoxicated.
At around 1 a.m., Mr. Gregory was arrested on Flower Avenue in Watertown. He was charged with first-offense DWI, operating a motor vehicle while consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and aggravated DWI. According to the police report, Mr. Gregory provided a breath sample of 0.21% blood alcohol content. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law, while aggravated DWI, which can carry stiffer penalties upon conviction, is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in the City Court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 29.
In other cop news:
Shaun M. Bohn, 29, of Watertown, was arrested Monday after he is alleged to have forcibly entered a home when he had no right to do so.
Mr. Bohn is charged with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police arrested Mr. Bohn at 5:10 a.m. on State Street after he allegedly pushed a door open to a dwelling he had no right to enter, resulting in damage to the frame. He then unlawfully remained inside the dwelling, according to a police report.
Mr. Bohn was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
