Daniel S. Lose, 31, 715 Hancock St., Watertown, was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly shoved a woman several times and then pinned her down on a bed during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Lose was charged with second-degree harassment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police arrested Mr. Lose at around 1:35 a.m. after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the arm, put her over his shoulder and pinned her on a bed during a domestic dispute at his residence. He also prevented the woman from dialing 911 by forcefully taking her cellphone, the report said.
Mr. Lose was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled Saturday. The woman is now seeking a stay-away order of protection.
Gregg A. Pietramala, 29, 309 Winslow St., Watertown, was arrested Friday night after police allege he pointed a five-inch knife at a woman.
Mr. Pietramala was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested at around 9:35 p.m. after he allegedly pointed the black knife at the woman, stepping toward her and making her fear for her safety during a domestic dispute, a police report said.
Mr. Pietramala had previously been convicted of third-degree criminal possession of weapon in November 2017 out of city court. He was taken to jail Friday and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled Saturday.
Mary K. Browne, 27, 133 S. Orchard St., Watertown, was arrested Friday after she allegedly provided a different person’s ID during a stolen vehicle investigation.
Police arrested Ms. Browne at her residence at around 8 p.m., according to a police report. She was charged with second-degree criminal impersonation and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
According to the report, on Friday, Jan. 3, Ms. Browne impersonated another by providing a NYS Drivers License belonging to another woman as proof of identification. Ms. Browne did have an active arrest warrant out of South Carolina for the theft of a vehicle she was found in.
Ms. Browne was taken to jail and then turned over to another agency on unrelated charges. She was issued a ticket to appear in city court Feb. 19.
Police executed an arrest warrant on Eric R. Bartholomew, 33, 322 Phelps St., Watertown. He was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Friday and held pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for later that day.
